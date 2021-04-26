Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Pack on the PDA at His Show in Florida -- Watch!

Just when we thought Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's relationship couldn't get any cuter, the lovebirds' latest date night is giving us all the feels!

Over the weekend, the two couldn't seem to help themselves from packing on the PDA at MGK's concert in Jacksonville, Florida. "We're back," the "Bloody Valentine" singer captioned an Instagram video of him rockin' out on guitar. Meanwhile, Fox took to her Instagram Stories to share a video of the two sharing a sweet embrace after the show.

Os stories da Megan Fox 🤧✊❤️ pic.twitter.com/bliTeQN35N — . (@navystanfenty) April 26, 2021

At one point, fans also caught the Rogue star adorably singing along to "Banyan Tree (Interlude)" in the crowd, as MGK belted out the song onstage. Fox sported a sexy, edgy ensemble for the evening, consisting of a black halter crop top, matching pants and leather combat boots.

get you a supportive gf like megan fox pic.twitter.com/xSfYY3nDNw — best of megan fox (@meganfoxfiles) April 25, 2021

Later that night, Fox changed into a tan crop top, high-waisted jeans and a long brown jacket for another fight night date at UFC 261. Her beau complemented her perfectly in a tan jumpsuit, as they entered the venue hand in hand.

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

The outings come just days after MGK celebrated his 31st birthday on April 22 with a star-studded bash at Delilah in West Hollywood, California. Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, YUNGBLUD, The Kid Laroi and Iann Dior were among the celebrity guests in attendance.

"Happy Birthday blonde angel baby," Fox, 34, gushed ahead of the celebration.

A source told ET last month that Fox and Kelly are "very in love."

"MGK always puts Megan first, treats her like a queen and is super respectful, thoughtful and funny, which are all qualities that she loves," the source said. "MGK is head over heels for Megan and didn't think he'd get so lucky to score someone of her caliber."

A second source told ET that Fox and Kelly have really been enjoying their double date nights with Barker and Kardashian.

"Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, Megan Fox and MGK have had double date nights many times and are all good friends. They have a great time when they hang out as couples and it's very natural, easy and fun," the source said. "They all have lot of shared interests like music, self-care practices and more. Kourtney and Travis are super into each other and Megan and Machine Gun Kelly are so in love. So it's nice for both couples to spend time with like-minded people."

Hear more in the video below.