Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Flirty Exchange About This AirBNB Table Will Leave You Blushing

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly might not get the best AirBNB rating after their recent admission! The PDA-happy couple got racy on Instagram on Monday as Fox, 35, posted several photos of herself in a bra top and mini skirt posing in front of a large table.

"When I tell you that the table at this air bnb saw some things," Fox captioned the pics along with a sweating emoji.

Kelly, 31, commented on the post, adding, "i’m really glad that’s not our table anymore."

The couple has no problem going public with their steamy romance. But back in July, Fox admitted that she initially hesitated before starting a relationship with the musician.

"When I met him, I knew instantly that this is a soul I’ve traveled with before, that this was a soul-mate connection, and that there was a purpose here," Fox told Who What Wear. "There was my logical brain chiming and being like, 'This will never work for 101 reasons.'"

She even admitted to making a pro-con list at the time.

But the pair have been public since June 2020. Watch the clip below for more: