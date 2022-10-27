Megan Fox Asks Machine Gun Kelly to Get Her Pregnant in Flirty Comment

Megan Fox isn't shy about flirting with her fiancé. When Machine Gun Kelly took to Instagram on Wednesday to share pics from the Time100 Next Gala, the 36-year-old actress was quick to comment her appreciation.

MGK, 32, posted pics of his intense look, which consisted of skintight black latex pants, a see-through corset top and black latex sleeves with gloves attached. Fox accompanied MGK to the event, wearing a metallic copper-colored strapless gown with a thigh-high slit.

THE HAPA BLONDE/GC Images

"I came for the Targaryen BDSM party," MGK captioned his post.

Fox was clearly a fan of MGK's look, commenting, "Never has anyone with better bone structure walked this earth. Exquisitely, devastatingly handsome. And 6 foot 5? Kill me or get me pregnant. Those are the only options."

Instagram / Machine Gun Kelly

If MGK and Fox were to have their first child together, it'd be the second for the singer and the fourth for the actress. MGK is dad to Casie, 13, from a previous relationship, while Fox shares Journey, 6, Bodhi, 8, and Noah, 10, with her ex, Brian Austin Green.

"Megan, MGK, Brian, and [Green's girlfriend] Sharna [Burgess] are all cordial," a source told ET earlier this month. "Megan and Brian have a healthy co-parenting relationship."

As for Fox and MGK, a second source told ET that they are open to "potentially expanding their family one day."

"They are doing so amazing as a couple and they pretty much worship the ground that each other walks on," the first source said. "MGK is so involved with her kids and they absolutely adore him."