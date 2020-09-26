Megan Fox Has a Special Part on Boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly's New Album

Megan Fox will forever have a place in Machine Gun Kelly's music history. The 34-year-old actress is featured on the singer's interlude titled "Banyan Tree" off his new album, Tickets to My Downfall, which was released on Friday.

In the interlude, Fox asks her beau if he "remembers the stuff you do with me?" to which he replies, "Yes, of course I do. I cherish you."

She then says, "It was just four months ago that we were right here and I met you. That's not possible."

At one point she makes fans wonder if they've gotten tattoos together, when she says, "You just got my initials tattooed on you. I just got your nickname tattooed on me."

Pete Davidson Halsey, Blackbear, Trippie Redd and Iann Dior are also featured on the LP.

Fox, meanwhile, starred in MGK's music video for "Bloody Valentine," which dropped in May. The couple -- who met on the set of their upcoming movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass -- began dating after she split from Brian Austin Green, whom she was married to for almost a decade.

MGK celebrated the release of his album by sharing photos of himself with Fox on Instagram.

During his guest appearance on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday, he shared how he knew there was something special from the moment he and his girlfriend first locked eyes.

"I didn't know what [love] was until me and her made eye contact," explained MGK. "That's when I was like, 'Whoa.'"

"After I made the big chunk of the album, I did fall in love for the first time," he gushed. "That was my first experience with being open to love and stuff like that. I definitely wasn't set up to believe that that's something that could ever exist."

For more on the couple, watch below.