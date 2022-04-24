Megan Fox Sends Sweet Birthday Wishes to Fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly: 'Love of My Life'

Megan Fox had sweet birthday wishes for the love of her life! On Saturday, the Jennifer’s Body actress wished her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, happy birthday with a sweet post.

“Today your mom told us that you were born a month early (you were SO meant to be a Gemini, you charming mercurial Svengali) and as a baby you were both “cuddly and fussy at the same time” and I couldn’t have imagined a more apt description of you,” the actress wrote next to a photo of the “Emo Girl” rapper giving her a piggy back ride.



“*EST please make Colson a shirt that says cuddly and fussy 🙏🏼* The world has no idea what a gentle, beautiful heart you have. How generous and how thoughtful you are…How absurdly strange and smart and witty you are…You are by far the most unique human I have ever met.”

She continued, “And if I could get the boy who has everything something special for his birthday - I would lift the veil off of their eyes so they could see what I see. You’re such a gorgeous soul. I’m honored to love you and to be the recipient of your love Happy Birthday love of my life ❤️‍🩹.”

MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, turned 32 on April 22. The rapper took to his respective Instagram page to celebrate his special day. “grateful for the birthday love thank you all so much for rockin with me and my music,” the “Make Up Sex” rapper wrote.

Kelly started the photo carousel with a photo of him and Fox sitting next to each other, surrounded by pink floral arrangements and balloons. The post also featured the rapper and his daughter doing face mask, and Kelly playing with his new cat, Whiskey.

Kelly also got birthday love from his close friends. “Happy Birthday my brother!!! Till the wheels fall off 💨,” Travis Barker wrote. “hbd baby!,” friend and frequent collaborator Blackbear added.

Kelly and Fox, who announced their engagement in January, are busy planning their wedding on top of all of their other celebrations. In March, the “Forget Me Too” rapper told Ellen DeGeneres who he has in mind for the house band during their ceremony.

“Which boy band am I going to know the most songs of? For sure, *NSYNC,” he told the host during a round of Burning Questions. “Which band do I surprisingly know all these facts about? BTS.”

He added, “I remember I met them at the Billboard Awards. And they were stoked to meet me. I think I have a better chance at getting BTS.”