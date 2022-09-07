Megan Hilty Speaks Out After Pregnant Sister's Death in Sea Plane Crash

Megan Hilty has broken her silence on the tragedy of her sister's death, who was pregnant at the time, as well as the loss of her brother-in-law and young nephew. The Smash star's family was killed in a sea plane crash off the coast of Washington state on Sunday.

On Wednesday evening, Hilty took to Instagram to recount the tragic accident and share her immense grief. She wrote, "On Sunday afternoon, a small float plane crashed into Puget Sound off the coast of Whidbey Island. My beloved sister Lauren, brother-in-law Ross and baby nephew Remy were on that plane. To make this news even more devastating, my sister was eight months pregnant and we were expecting to welcome baby boy Luca into the world next month."

She continued, writing, "The last three days have been the worst of our lives. There are truly no words to appropriately convey the depth of our grief."

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, Lauren Hilty, her husband, Ross Mickel, and their child, Remy Mickel, were among the 10 passengers and crew onboard a sea plane that crashed into the waters of Mutiny Bay off Whidbey Island.

Following the crash, the Hilty family released a statement to Seattle NBC affiliate KING 5, revealing that Lauren was pregnant with the couple's second child at the time of the crash -- a baby boy, to be named Luca.

"We are deeply saddened and beyond devastated at the loss of our beloved Ross Mickel, Lauren Hilty, Remy and their unborn baby boy, Luca. Our collective grief is unimaginable. They were a bright and shining light in the lives of everyone who knew them. Although their time with us was too short, we will carry their legacy forward," the statement read.

"We want to thank all the first responders, emergency service agencies of Whidbey Island, Island County, the United States Coast Guard (USCG), Naval Air Station Whidbey Island (NASWI), and the private citizens who participated in the search and rescue efforts following the crash. The enormous outpouring and support we have received from our friends, family, and the public has been overwhelming. Our hearts go out to the families and friends of those who also lost loved ones on-board. At this difficult time, we are requesting that our privacy be respected as we grieve the loss of our family members," the statement concluded.

Megan is a Tony Award-nominated actress most known for her role on the NBC series Smash. She appeared in Broadway's Noises Off production in 2016. She also took on the role of Patsy Cline -- who died in a plane crash -- in the Lifetime TV movie, Patsy and Loretta.