Megan Thee Stallion Calls Out Her Haters in Fiery Billboard Music Awards Debut Performance

Megan Thee Stallion brought the heat with her Billboard Music Awards stage debut on Sunday night! The 27-year-old wowed the Billboard audience with her fiery performance of "Plan B."

Dressed in a black, body cutout bodysuit, the singer performed her recently released single, "Plan B," while literal flames blasted behind her. She first previewed the track for her fans during the opening weekend of the Coachella Music Festival. The rapper called the song "very motherf**king personal" during the performance, and personally dedicated it "to whom it may the f**k concern."

The track takes aim at an ex, with lines like "popping Plan Bs cuz I ain't plan to be stuck with 'cha" and "d*ck don’t run me, I run d*ck." And the GRAMMY winner echoed the sentiments of iconic rappers before her like Queen Latifah and Lil' Kim as she rapped, "Ladies, love yourself 'cause this sh*t could get ugly, that’s why it's f**k n****s, get money."

She also twerked and rapped her verse to her and Dua Lipa's hit, "Sweetest Pie."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Not only did Meg perform, but she's also took home the award for Top Rap Female Artist, the same category she won the Billboard Music Award for in 2021.

The full list of 2022 BBMAs finalists was announced last month, with The Weeknd landing nominations in 17 categories. It was also later announced that Mary J. Blige will receive this year's ICON Award.

The Billboard Music Awards air Sunday, May 15 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC.