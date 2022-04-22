Megan Thee Stallion Drops Diss Track 'Plan B' After Coachella Debut: 'Run It Up Hotties'

Never let it be said that Megan Thee Stallion doesn't keep her promises! After making her Coachella debut on Saturday, the GRAMMY-winning rapper dropped her eagerly-awaited new single, "Plan B," which she previewed for her audience during the opening weekend of the music festival.

The 27-year-old rapper called the song "very motherf**king personal" during the performance, and personally dedicated it "to whom it may the f**k concern."

Fans quickly advocated for Megan to release the song -- which samples Jodeci and Wu-Tang's "Freak'n You Remix" -- after videos of her performance hit social media. On Monday, the rapper took to Instagram to give fans a clearer listen to that already-classic first verse, writing, "If you was wondering YEAH BOY IM STILL THAT B****👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾."

"Wondering if I should drop this before I perform at Coachella next weekend," she added, to which many of the friends, fans and peers in her comments agreed that she should.

The 27-year-old rapper then released the diss track early Friday morning, announcing the news on Instagram alongside a glammed-up photo of herself relaxing in a bubble bath.

"PLAN B OUT NOW EVERY WHERE 🔥🔥🔥 run it up hotties," Megan wrote in the caption.

The track takes aim at an ex, with lines like "popping Plan B's cuz I ain't plan to be stuck with 'cha" and "dick don’t run me, I run dick." And the GRAMMY winner echoed the sentiments of iconic rappers before her like Queen Latifah and Lil' Kim as she rapped, "Ladies, love yourself cause’ this sh*t could get ugly, that’s why it's f**k n****s, get money."

The Texas Southern University graduate will likely perform the new song during her upcoming second weekend at Coachella, as well as her other hits, "Body," "Savage," "Eat It," and "WAP," as well as her and Dua Lipa's new collaboration, "Sweetest Pie," which dropped last month.

TIME Studios and Roc Nation recently announced a partnership to produce an upcoming, multi-part documentary series on the musician, entrepreneur and philanthropist.

The multi-part docuseries will be directed by Nneka Onuorah and aims to give viewers an intimate perspective into the rapper's life and career. With a mix of archival footage and fresh video, the series strives to highlight Megan's shift from viral freestyling phenom to iconic cultural powerhouse. The series will delve into her upbringing in Texas, chronicle the major milestones in her meteoric rise, as well as the personal hurdles she's overcome to thrive in her career and shed light on "the many facets of the Houston native's multilayered personality."