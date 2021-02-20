Megan Thee Stallion Reveals She's Dating Pardison Fontaine

Megan Thee Stallion is taken!

The "Cry Baby" rapper confirmed in an Instagram Live on Friday that she is dating Pardison Fontaine. Megan first touched on criticism she saw online about him.

"I didn't like what they was trying to say about Pardi," Megan told her fans, before sharing their relationship status. "'Cause he is so calm and so sweet and very protective...That's my boo and I really like him."

"I never said hot girl can never have a boyfriend," she continued, later adding, "Yeah, he my boyfriend."

Megan thee Stallion confirms her and Pardi are dating. pic.twitter.com/cxseFcTPpn — Rap Alert (@rapalert3) February 19, 2021

Megan's comments come after she showed off her lavish Valentine's Day events. In video posted online, she is seen celebrating with a romantic dinner with a menu titled, "Pardi with a Hottie." There was also a private jet.

Pardison Fontaine shares the Valentine’s Day he planed for Megan thee Stallion. 🥺



“Pardi With A Hottie” pic.twitter.com/o9w8LXlYsD — Female Rap Room (@FemaleRapRoom) February 19, 2021

Pardison also posted about their Valentine's Day activities on his Instagram on Friday. "SOME TIMES YOU JUST GOTTA DO THE MOST," he captioned the post, which included a photo of Megan laying on a bed with rose petals.

Megan, meanwhile, is currently featured on the cover of the latest Harper's Bazaar issue. In it, she touches on getting more comfortable in her own skin.

"I’m realizing that I don’t have to be in full glam every time you see me, because I’m just getting more comfortable with myself and more comfortable with my skin," she said in the article. "I know that I’m a person that everybody looks to, and they’re like, ‘Oh, Megan, she’s a confident woman. She’s so strong.’ But you have to go through things to become that person.”

For more on Megan, see below.