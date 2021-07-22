Megan Thee Stallion Reveals 'Vampire Diaries' Obsession in Tweet Storm

Megan Thee Stallion is geeking out over a teen drama series. The 26-year-old rapper delighted fans on Wednesday when she revealed in a series of tweets that she's a major Vampire Diaries fans with some big opinions about the show.

The CW series, which aired for eight seasons, starred Nina Dobrev as Elena Gilbert, a human who finds herself in a love triangle with two vampire brothers, Stefan (Paul Wesley) and Damon Salvatore (Ian Somerhalder).

Dobrev left the show in 2015, though she did appear in its 2017 series finale.

"Once I figured out Elena wasn’t coming back on Vampire Diaries I stopped watching bc wtf," Megan tweeted.

One fan agreed with Megan's tweet, admitting that she was "pissed" when Elena stopped appearing on the show. "They stayed killing her my anxiety couldn’t handle anymore episodes," Megan explained.

Another fan, though, was less of an Elena fan, stating, "Girl f**k Elena."

"Think abt this… if there was no Elena everyone would be bored and stagnant. My b**ch was making people change for the better her whole time on the show," Megan wrote, later replying "tuh" when a fan noted how people were "dragging" the rapper for her love of the series' heroine.

Meanwhile, a third fan replied to Megan's tweet, telling the rapper, "We team Bonnie [over] here!!!"

Kat Graham played Bonnie Bennett, Elena's best friend, on the show. Her role grew as the seasons progressed, and became even more substantial after Dobrev's exit.

"That’s definitely my b**ch but damn she can’t have her bestie back," Megan replied.

While Megan enjoyed the character of Bonnie, she had less than fond feelings for Elena's other friend, Caroline Forbes (Candice King). After a fan asked if she liked Caroline, Megan emphatically replied, "N O."

As for the men in Elena's life, Megan confirmed herself to be Team Damon.

The rapper also revealed her love for another vampire series, True Blood, which aired on HBO from 2008 to 2014 and starred Anna Paquin as Sookie Stackhouse, a telepathic human-faerie hybrid who enters a love triangle with vampires Bill Compton (Stephen Moyer) and Eric Northman (Alexander Skarsgard).

"I’ve watched every season like 10 times… might be my favorite show lol," Megan wrote, adding in a second tweet that she's Team Eric.

