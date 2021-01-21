Megan Thee Stallion Slams Tory Lanez Amid False Reports That Criminal Charges Were Dropped

Megan Thee Stallion is speaking out against Tory Lanez. After false reports surfaced on Thursday that the charges against Tory had been dropped, Megan took to Twitter to blast the rapper, who she claims shot her in the foot, an allegation he denies.

"AT THIS POINT IM GETTING ANNOYED! STOP BELIEVING EVERYTHING YOU READ ON THE MF INTERNET," Megan, who was granted a protective order against Tory, wrote in the first of a series of tweets. "Imagine how I feel waking every day seeing people LIE and turn my trauma into a joke? That whole team figures out ways to create doubt with my story every week and the media eats it up."

In a second tweet, Megan called "fake news" on reports that Tory's charges -- which include a felony count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, a felony count of carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and for personal use of a firearm -- were dropped. Tory has pleaded not guilty to the charges and has previously said that "the truth will come out."

"Y’all can’t tell when s**t fake news? Y’all still don’t see an ABUSER picking with me?" she wrote, before revealing why the court date had been delayed.

"The first court date got pushed back bc of the inauguration but I can’t wait until the MF FACTS come out!" Megan tweeted. "B**ch you shot me AND MY STORY NOT CHANGING AND B**CH YOU GOING TO JAIL."

Tory, meanwhile, wrote on Twitter, "I will continue my 2021 unproblematically.. just wanna make great content for my fans much love y’all."

Both Tory's rep and a rep for the L.A. District Attorney's Office confirm to ET that the charges against Tory have not been dropped, with the latter adding that the case is back in court for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 25.

"The blog that posted this info is wrong. I assume the docket hasn't been updated due to the inauguration commotion/excitement," Tory's rep said. "The next hearing date is in mid-February."

Additionally, a source tells ET that "everything is still active" in the case, for which charges were filed by L.A. County, not Megan herself.

In additional tweets, Megan wrote about how she's portrayed as "the worlds biggest mf villain" and the "trauma" it has caused her.

"Y’all [say] believe black women and protect black women online BUT WHEN I LITERALLY SAY I GOT SHOT ITS CONFUSING," she tweeted. "... Trauma is real I’m still traumatized from loosing my mom dad and one of my grandmothers and on top of that being shot."

"I’m not open abt anything on the internet usually bc I like to keep my emotions private but I’m reaching my limit," she added. "Im going to keep staying positive."

