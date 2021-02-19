Megan Thee Stallion Talks Confidence Issues and Why It's Important for Her to Finish College

Megan Thee Stallion is about to be a college graduate. The 26-year-old rapper covers the March issue of Harper's Bazaar, and gushes about being in her final semester of college at Texas Southern, where she's pursuing a degree in health administration.

"Before my mom passed, she really would be on my butt about getting my degree," Megan says of her mother, Holly Thomas, who died in 2019.

A degree she'll soon have, and Megan isn't shy about celebrating that accomplishment. "You fought through the procrastination. You fought through crazy professors. You made it home the next day from the party and still went to class. You know what I’m saying?" she says.

Megan admits that she "cannot wait" to have "the biggest graduation party," before revealing that she's always looked forward to graduation, even after becoming famous.

"When all of this happened, I’m like, 'Wow, so nobody is going to see me walk across the stage?'" she recalls.

The "all this" Megan is referring to is, of course, her successful career, which has included such hits as "WAP" and "Savage."

"Even though I’m not working a traditional job, I still treat it like: 'This is work. I need to work hard for this. I want to be here. I want to do this. I want to be Megan Thee Stallion,'" she says. "I feel like I know what comes with my job."

Collier Schorr

All of her professional success hasn't come without criticism, though -- something Megan has largely learned to ignore.

"If I took everything personal, then I would probably be somewhere curled up in the corner... I feel like you cannot hold people to a God standard. You do not do that to human beings," she says, before revealing how she's become more confident in her own skin.

"I’m realizing that I don’t have to be in full glam every time you see me, because I’m just getting more comfortable with myself and more comfortable with my skin," she says. "I know that I’m a person that everybody looks to, and they’re like, 'Oh, Megan, she’s a confident woman. She’s so strong.' But you have to go through things to become that person."

Now, though, Megan feels like she's "in a good situation," where she's looking excitedly ahead to the future.

"This is the calmest it’s ever been, but it was crazy for a long time. I like a little chaos in my life. I like to feel like, 'Oh, my gosh, I have to do this,'" she says. "... I feel like when it’s all said and done, when people want to talk about female rap they are definitely going to have to put my name up there with the OGs."