Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Attend Invictus Games Welcome Reception -- See the Pics!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have arrived at the Invictus Games in The Hague, Netherlands, and they couldn't look more excited to be at the special event!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived on Friday for the event's welcome reception. They met with the teams taking part in this year's competition, as well as the teams' family and friends. Markle, 40, looked absolutely stunning in an all-white ensemble from Valentino, while Harry, 37, looked dapper as ever in a blue suit and white dress shirt.

Athletes from Team Netherlands escorted the royal couple and, according to multiple reports, one of the mothers from Team Netherlands cradled her baby wrapped in Markle's coat. Harry and Markle will attend a second reception in the evening with local officials.

Getty

Getty

Getty

Getty

Getty

Getty

Getty

Getty

The visit comes just one day after Harry and Markle made a pit stop in London to visit Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle. A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told ET the couple visited Her Majesty on Thursday at Windsor Castle "as we previously said he hoped to do." The spokesperson added Harry and Meghan stopped by on their way to the Netherlands to attend the 2022 Invictus Games.

The visit marked Harry and Markle's first visit to the U.K. since the couple stepped down from their roles as senior members of the royal family in 2020.