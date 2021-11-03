Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Feel Oprah Winfrey Interview Was 'Cathartic,' Source Says

A friend of the couple's tells ET that Meghan and Harry "felt positive about the interview and it was cathartic. This will allow them to move forward."

During the televised sit-down -- titled Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special -- the couple touched on their decision to leave the royal family, false tabloid stories about them that were damaging to their mental health, private family conversations about concerns about their son, Archie's, skin color and much more.

Meghan also set the record straight on rumors that she made Kate Middleton cry before her wedding, claiming that the opposite happened. The pregnant former actress shared that they had a disagreement over flower girl dresses that left her in tears, and that the Duchess of Cambridge later apologized and gave her flowers.

"The point of raising who made who cry was not to disparage the Duchess of Cambridge," Harry and Meghan's friend tells ET. "Meghan is incredibly grateful to the duchess who sent her flowers. It was simply to highlight how differently they were treated."

Meanwhile, another source tells ET that, “[The interview] was the raw, true picture of the state of the relationship" between the couple and the royal family."

"They still have a lot of warmth for their family, especially the Queen, but there is work to be done," the source adds.

Following the interview, Buckingham Palace released a statement on behalf of Her Majesty the Queen on Tuesday.

"The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan," the statement read. "The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning."

"While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately," the statement continued. "Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members."

While Prince Charles ignored a question about his son's interview during an official appearance since the couple's interview, Prince William did briefly touch on the subject. The 38-year-old Duke of Cambridge broke his silence on Thursday when he and his wife were visiting a London school.

"We are very much not a racist family," William told a reporter regarding comments about Archie, adding that "I haven't spoken to [Harry] yet, but I will do."

See more in the video below.