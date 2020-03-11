Meghan Markle Is First Modern Royal to Be Voting in US Presidential Election

In August, the Duchess of Sussex teamed up with Michelle Obama's When We All Vote and participated in the United State of Women's virtual "Couch Party" titled "When All Women Vote" to celebrate the centennial of the 19th Amendment and encourage people to vote.

"When I think about voting and why this is so exceptionally important for all of us, I would frame it as: We vote to honor those who came before us and to protect those who will come after us," Meghan said. "Because that is what community is all about and that's specifically what this election is all about. We're only 75 days away from Election Day and that is so very close, and yet there is so much work to be done in that amount of time."

"If we aren't part of the solution, we are part of the problem," she added about those who choose not to vote. "If you're complacent, you're complicit. In the fraught moment that we find our nation, exercising your right to vote isn’t simply being part of a solution, it’s being part of a legacy."

In September, during an appearance on an ABC special about the annual Time100 issue, Meghan again talked about the importance of voting.

"Every four years, we're told, 'This is the most important election of our lifetime.' But this one is," she said. "When we vote, our values are put into action, and our voices are heard."

Interestingly enough, President Donald Trump has made it clear he isn't fond of Meghan. During a press conference in September, he spoke out about Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, after they made a video about the importance of voting.

"I'm not a fan of hers... and she probably has heard that," Trump said of Meghan, before adding, "I wish a lot of luck to Harry 'cause he's gonna need it."