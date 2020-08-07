Meghan Markle Is Teaming Up With Michelle Obama, Priyanka Chopra and More for Girl Up Leadership Summit

Meghan Markle and Michelle Obama are teaming up to discuss the importance of gender equality and the need for social change.

The powerful ladies are both taking part in this year's Girl Up Leadership Summit, which takes place virtually July 13-15. Obama will be sharing a special message during the event, while Markle will serve as the keynote speaker.

"The present is female! But don’t take our word for it," Girl Up shared via Twitter this week. "Hear Meghan Markle, The Duchess of Sussex’s advice for global girls leaders when she takes the stage at the 2020 @GirlUp Leadership Summit, happening virtually July 13-15!"

Girl Up was created by the United Nations Foundation in 2010 and continues to work across a global community of partners to achieve gender equality worldwide. Other celebs taking part in this year's summit include Chloe x Halle, Bebe Rexha, Jameela Jamil, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Storm Reid.

Register for the Girl Up Leadership Summit 2020 here, and watch the video below for more on Markle.