Meghan Markle Reads Her Children's Book During Visit to New York City Elementary School With Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are making the most out of their trip to New York City. On Friday, the couple paid a visit to P.S. 123 Mahalia Jackson School in Harlem, where Meghan read her children's book,The Bench, to a group of second grade students who listened intently while gathered outside. Harry also took a seat on the ground alongside the children.

In video captured by news reporter James Ford, Harry can be seen sitting cross-legged next to a handful of kids as Meghan read and showed photos from the story. Their visit was intended to continue their mission of promoting early literacy and highlighting community initiatives.

#PrinceHarry listens to #MeghanMarkle read from her children’s book #TheBench to students at PS 123 in #Harlem.

A touching moment, even though you can hear an anti-vax protester in the background. Harry hugged some kids, who seem very comfy with him. @KensingtonRoyal @PIX11News pic.twitter.com/rOFzFF6Xl1 — James Ford (@jamesfordtv) September 24, 2021

According to local news station ABC7 New York, Meghan shared a sentimental story with the students about the meaning behind the book.

"For me, the idea of The Bench is it doesn't have to be a bench, it could be a chair, it could be any place, just a special place where you feel comfortable," she explained. "I was, at the moment, witnessing my husband with our son when he'd just been born, and watching that this could be a place where they could continue to grow and connect and learn, and that could be anywhere. So it's about finding that special place for you that's in your heart, and wherever you find it, to always go and reset and go, ahhhh, this feels good."

Ahead of the reading, Meghan and Harry also viewed a mural at the school which was created by fourth and fifth grade students. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex donated garden boxes with vegetables and herbs to the school as a way to reinforce the importance of healthy eating.

Meghan, joined by Prince Harry, will be reading from her book #TheBench as well as checking out a special mural made by fourth and fifth grade students. The visit to the PS 123 school is to highlight community initiatives and promote early literacy.pic.twitter.com/u7GLfneP6w — Omid Scobie (@scobie) September 24, 2021

Meghan wore a stunning three-piece burgundy outfit with matching heels. Her long hair was styled in loose waves. Harry, meanwhile, was dressed more casual in khakis and a long sleeve shirt. Both sported black face masks as they interacted with people at the school.

The duo appeared to be completely in their element while taking photos with the children and giving out sweet hugs. In video posted from the event, Meghan and Harry joyfully accept hugs from the students with arms wide open.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry hug pupils at Harlem school 🤗 pic.twitter.com/L5Zc9LbjNq — HELLO! (@hellomag) September 24, 2021

On top of giving out hugs, students even got high-fives from the Duke of Sussex.

Meghan and Harry's visit to the school comes just one day after the pair visited One World Trade Center less than two weeks after the 20th anniversary of September 11th. During their day out, Harry carried a briefcase that had "Archie's Papa" stitched on the outside, a sweet nod to the couple's 2-year-old son.

Next up during their first trip back to NYC together since getting married in 2018, Meghan and Harry are set to join Global Citizen Live in Central Park on Saturday, where they will "speak about the importance of achieving global vaccine equity," according to a press release.