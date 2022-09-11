Meghan Markle Receives Hug From 14-Year-Old Girl While Mourning Queen Elizabeth's Death

A very sweet moment unfolded on television when a 14-year-old girl asked Meghan Markle for a hug, and she obliged.

Cameras captured the moment when Meghan approached the teen and asked her her name. "Amelka," the teen responded, to which Meghan replied, "Beautiful name." Meghan then asked how long Amelka had been waiting. Two hours, it turned out. Shortly after, the teen asked Meghan if she could give her a hug and Meghan responded, "Of course."

The two shared a warm embrace. After the hug, someone could be heard telling Meghan, "You're literally so beautiful."

The day after the hug, CNN correspondent Scott McLean interviewed Amelka, who opened up about the significance behind the gesture and how the sweet encounter made her feel.

"Oh my gosh, I was not expecting them to be there."



CNN's @scottmclean caught up with the girl who got a hug from the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle. She said she wanted to show the Duchess that "she is welcome here..." pic.twitter.com/kENrdqpNDS — Connect the World (@CNNConnect) September 11, 2022

Getty

Amelka told CNN that she had been waiting with her mom and felt that, given the queen's death and the royal rift between Meghan and the rest of the royal family, she felt a hug was in order.

"I just really wanted to at least hug her because I look up to her in some ways, and it just felt like it was the right thing to do," she said. "It's such a sad thing what is happening now because the queen died and also because of everything. It was quite nice to see William and Kate and Meghan and Harry together. I just wanted to show her that she's welcome here, I guess. I wanted to hug her after everything that's happened."

As Harry arrived in Balmoral solo after the queen's death, the royal rift ultimately also meant Meghan was not invited with the rest of the family to be with Queen Elizabeth in her final hours. Amid growing tension, the mood eased after William reached out to Harry about an hour before the public reunion and asked Harry and Meghan if they'd like to join him and Kate for the walkabout. A source told ET that the Prince of Wales thought it was an important show of unity at an incredibly difficult time for the family.

Through the royal drama, Meghan continues to carry on with a smile and stand by Harry's side. And at least one fan knows what it's like to feel her comfort.

"That was just quite an amazing moment. I'm still shaking now," the teen said of the hug. "I can't really explain what the feeling was when she did it, but it was really nice."