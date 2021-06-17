Meghan Markle Says Her Children's Book About Dads Shows 'Another Side of Masculinity'

Meghan Markle is officially a New York Times best-selling author. The 39-year-old Duchess of Sussex's illustrated story, The Bench, has reached No. 1 on the children's book list just a week following its release.

On her and Prince Harry's Archewell website, Meghan celebrated her book's success, which started as a poem to her husband about the bond he shared with their 2-year-old son, Archie.

"While this poem began as a love letter to my husband and son, I’m encouraged to see that its universal themes of love, representation and inclusivity are resonating with communities everywhere," Meghan said of her story. "In many ways, pursuing a more compassionate and equitable world begins with these core values."

She added of her motivation behind publishing the book, "Equally, to depict another side of masculinity — one grounded in connection, emotion, and softness — is to model a world that so many would like to see for their sons and daughters alike."

Meghan concluded her statement, "Thank you for supporting me in this special project."

This project is clearly personal to the duchess. Featured inside the book is a small illustration of a bearded Harry holding their son, Archie's, hand. There is also an illustration at the end of the book which features Harry and Archie feeding the chickens while a woman, seemingly Meghan, wears a sunhat and carries a baby in a sling. Presumably that baby is Meghan and Harry's newborn daughter, Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, who was born on June 4.

