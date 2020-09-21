x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8 | cbs8.com

Entertainment Tonight

Meghan Markle's Favorite Skincare, Makeup and Hair Products

Meghan Markle's Favorite Skincare, Makeup and Hair Products

We can't all live the fairy-tale-life of Meghan Markle, but we can get closer to channeling her signature beauty look. 

Way before she became a royal, the former Suits actress made glowy complexion and textured, loose waves her go-to glam for years and has been vocal about the products she used to achieve it in interviews, on her now defunct blog and social media.

Since becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan is now hush-hush on her vanity table lineup, but we've dug up the times she shared her favorite makeup, skincare and hair products, along with intel from the professionals who have worked with her for years.

Ahead, shop Meghan Markle's favorite skincare, makeup and hair products. 

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

RELATED CONTENT: 

Vote Merch for the 2020 Election: Best T-Shirts, Jewelry, Pins & More

Meghan Markle-Loved Handbag Designer Gabriela Hearst's New It Bag

The Best Leggings Worn by Meghan Markle, Jennifer Lopez and More Stars

The Best Women's Clothing Subscription Boxes -- Stitch Fix, Rent the Runway, Le Tote and More

Meghan Markle's Mother Skinny Jeans Are on Sale For 50% Off

Meghan Markle Wore This $15 Face Mask While Volunteering in L.A.