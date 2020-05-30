Meghan McCain Explains Devastating Reason Why She's Keeping Pregnancy Details Private

Meghan McCain has decided to keep details of her pregnancy journey to herself. The View co-host posted a lengthy message on her Instagram on Friday, explaining that her father, John McCain's, death taught her to be more tight-lipped about her personal life.

"Ben and I have made the conscious decision to guard our (growing) families [sic] privacy as much as is possible," McCain began. "I believe children have a right to privacy and hope you will all understand as we navigate this as much as possible going forward without sacrificing our comfort or safety."

She continued by explaining that "a bunch of inhumane jacka**es have really ruined so much for so many on social media and I learned a lot of hard lessons about cruelty that comes with being open and vulnerable about my personal life during my Dad's cancer fight."

McCain added that she knows it's an unconventional choice for a talk show host who is on TV, but that she's always "lived by the beat of my own drum." She concluded by thanking those who do send kind and supportive words and prayers. "It has meant a lot during this crazy time. ♥️"

McCain first revealed that she and her husband were expecting a baby in March, nine months after suffering a miscarriage. "My husband Ben and I have been blessed to find out I'm pregnant. Although this isn't how I expected to announce my pregnancy, both we and our families are excited to share the news with you all," she wrote on Instagram.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, after announcing she was pregnant, McCain explained on The View that her pregnancy journey thus far had been "bittersweet" because "there’s just a lot of people in a lot of pain right now."

"I just keep trying to remind myself that people have had babies in much worse and much more intense conditions and this is just how it’s going to be for awhile," she shared.

McCain isn't the only celebrity who has shared that they felt emotional being pregnant during a pandemic. America Ferrera recently detailed the anxiety she felt while expecting and giving birth to her second child.

Meanwhile, Desi Perkins also told ET that being pregnant while in quarantine "has its pros and cons." She loves being able to spend time with husband Steven and that they got to enjoy their pregnancy news together before the world knew.

"But the con, I will say, is not allowing our partners into any of the appointments," she said of the new rules and regulations at hospitals. See more in the video below.