Meghan Trainor's Brother Ryan and TikTok Star Chris Olsen Clarify Their Relationship

TikTok star Chris Olsen is single and doesn’t want you to read into the photos of him kissing Meghan Trainor’s brother, Ryan.

Last month, the 25-year-old and Ryan sparked dating rumors after they posted several photos to Instagram, which showed them hugging and kissing as they spent time together in Australia.

Chris shared the pics to his account saying, "Australia u were so good to me."

Now, Chris and Ryan are sharing “THE TRUTH” about their relationship in a new video.

The two dance along to Meghan's song, Mother, as it says "Ryan and I are…" at the top of the video.

Near the end of the video, the words, "Still both single," appear at the top, which caused a lot of confusion for fans.

“Wait I’m confused… the Instagram post,” one user said. Another added, "This is what gaslighting feels like…"

Back in August, Chris posted a TikTok about Ryan, sharing that he was "single, and he is for the girls!"

Neither Chris nor Ryan has offered any more explanation about their situation, so it’s still a mystery for now.