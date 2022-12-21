Meghann Fahy Shares Pics With 'White Lotus' Co-Star Leo Woodall Amid Romance Rumors

It's beginning to look a lot like there's something going on between Meghann Fahy and her White Lotus co-star, Leo Woodall.

For some time now, there had been speculation that a romance was brewing between the two actors, and on Tuesday, Fahy added fuel to the fire when she took to Instagram and posted a series of photos taken while filming season 2 of the hit HBO show. While Fahy included some of her other co-stars, it was Woodall who had the most appearances.

In one snap, Fahy is taking a selfie with Woodall, who is holding a drink and looking comfortable and cozy next to her. Fahy also has her arm on his and she's also gently resting her head on his shoulder. In another photo, she's taking a photo of him lying on the cobblestones. He's also featured holding a drink while smoking a cigarette.

Fahy captioned the carousel post, "Sizzley Sicily." For his part, Woodall commented with two emojis: 💣🐚.

Leo Woodall / Instagram

While neither has commented on whether they're dating, there have been signs for some time now that Fahy and Woodall are more than just friends and co-stars. Back in September, Woodall, who plays Jack, took to Instagram and posted a series of Polaroids. The first photo featured Fahy, who plays Daphne, and he captioned the post, "That's amore."

As if that post didn't already raise suspicion, Fahy made things very interesting when she commented, "I love you! I love these! I love you! 😘♥️." He replied, "@meghannfahy Love you right back ♥️."

The season 2 of The White Lotus came to a shocking conclusion earlier this month, with (spoiler alert!) fan favorite Tanya McQuoid-Hunt (Jennifer Coolidge) meeting her demise in Sicily. The signs were everywhere that this was bound to happen, if you knew where to look.

Fahy also recently revealed that something did happen between Daphne and Ethan (Will Sharpe) after they slipped away together to a remote island. She told Variety that they did, in fact, exact revenge on their cheating spouses in the season 2 finale.