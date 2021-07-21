Mel C Says Victoria Beckham 'Would Love' to Reunite With Spice Girls at Glastonbury Festival

Victoria Beckham may finally reunite on stage with the Spice Girls. According to Melanie Chisholm (Mel C), the 47-year-old fashion designer would definitely be interested in transforming into Posh Spice once more.

"Not to speak out of turn, but between you and I, I know Mrs. Beckham would love to do Glastonbury [music festival]," Mel C, a.k.a. Sporty Spice, shared Wednesday while on the British talk show Lorraine. "It's something it's been rumored a lot. It's never been really, seriously talked about."

Mel C also revealed that the Spice Girls are considering a return to live performances after their sold out 2019 U.K. tour, which Beckham did not participate in.

"We do constantly talk about getting back on stage because the shows in 2019 were incredible, and we'd love to do it again once the world allows," she said, referencing the coronavirus pandemic.

Mel C spoke with ET's Deidre Behar in June 2020 about the future of the girl group touring and if Beckham might join them this time around.

"Yeah, of course we [want her to join]!" she said. "We talk about it all the time. We're always going, 'Oh, one day, maybe she will one day.'"

As for future locations she'd like to see the Spice Girls visit, Mel C shared, "Personally for me, speaking on my own behalf, I would love to do Spice Girls shows in the U.S., in South America, in Southeast Asia, and get into Australia finally. All those places we never got to, as well as the U.S., because I love to be there."