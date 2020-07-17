Melanie Griffith Shares Intimate Throwback Pics With Her Ex-Husbands, Including Antonio Banderas

Melanie Griffith took a walk down memory lane, looking back at her past romances in some throwback photos she shared on Instagram.

On Thursday, the 62-year-old actress started off by posting a shot of herself at 26, writing, "#tbt I was 26 years old and total trouble! Those were the days my friend 🎬🎼🎬 We thought they’d never end!!! Lalalala!!’ 💃🏼👠💃🏼."

Griffith then proceeded to share throwback pics with all of her ex-husbands. First up was actor Steven Bauer, whom she was married to from 1981 to 1989. The exes share 34-year-old son Alexander Bauer.

"When @thestevenbauer and I were married and madly in love ♥️ #tbt 1984," she captioned the image of her and Bauer in bed together with their faces pressed close.

Griffith also shared a kissing pic of her and Don Johnson, whom she was married to twice. "#tbt Me and DJ the first time we were married 😘1976!! I was 18, he was 26 First Love ♥️ @donjohnson," she wrote.

Griffith and Johnson are parents to 30-year-old actress Dakota Johnson. They were briefly married in 1976 and then again from 1989 to 1996.

Finally, Griffith honored her most recent marriage to actor Antonio Banderas.

"#tbt and last but not least, Mi Amor Antonio♥️ This shot was taken in 2012 , Marbella. Besitos💋💋💋 @antoniobanderasoficial," Griffith wrote of the romantic shot of Banderas embracing his now ex-wife.

Griffith and Banderas were married from 1996 to 2015 and share 23-year-old daughter Stella Banderas.

Back in 2018, Banderas opened up to ET about Griffith's skin cancer battle, praising his ex.

"I will love that woman until the day I die," he said at the time. "We're going to see each other this week because she's still my family."