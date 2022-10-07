Melissa McCarthy, Scott Patterson, and More 'Gilmore Girls' Stars Celebrate 22nd Anniversary

Sookie's remembering Stars Hollow! In honor of the 22nd anniversary of the pilot episode of Gilmore Girls, several of the show's stars are looking back at the beloved family drama.

Melissa McCarthy, who got her start playing lovable chef Sookie St. James, took to Instagram to remember the series with several sweet throwback photos.

"Happy Stars Hollow season to all those who celebrate!! 😊🍂✨☕️ How was this 22 years ago?!" McCarthy captioned a sweet pic of her and co-star Lauren Graham, who played Lorelai Gilmore, squeezing each other tightly.

She shared another on-set pic with Graham, writing, "I have no idea how LG did all that dialog- she was amazing!! ☕️"

She also posted a shot of Sookie, Lorelai, and Michele (Yanic Truesdale) at the Independence Inn, writing, "I remember someone (randomly) saying Yanic’s French accent was terrible- we laughed so hard- he had only spoken English for like 10 months. He had ONLY spoken french his entire life. Oh, people. Also I had no idea I was this short?! 💕"

Truesdale commented on the post, "Haha so true! 😍."

Truesdale also celebrated the milestone with a pic of the inn-managing trio, writing, "Happy birthday Gilmore Girls! Has it been 22 years already?! What a treat that those two wonderful ladies have become friends for life! ❤️"

Scott Patterson, who played diner owner Luke Danes, shared his own on-set pic, writing, "22 yrs ago today @gilmoregirls debuted. Thank you to the best fans on the planet for all your love and support. May the ride continue…..xo S 🧢☕️ @iamallinpodcast @scottypsbigmugcoffee #gilmoregirls #lukedanes #lukesdiner #iamallin."

McCarthy, Truesdale, and Patterson all returned to their roles for the 2016 Netflix reboot, A Year in the Life.

In 2021, Graham shared with SiriusXM's EW Live that she has a Gilmore clause in her contracts that makes it possible for her to return to Stars Hollow should the opportunity arise.

"I put that window into all my new jobs just in case," Graham said of including time in all her contracts, should Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino decide to go forward with a second reboot.

"I don't want to start any new rumors. It's not for any concrete reason, except that I have a loyalty and an openness to working with her, first of all, and because we could never have predicted that in the past," she added. "The shows are so restrictive now. So we're trying to just carve out some pockets just in case."