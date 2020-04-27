Meryl Streep Drinking a Martini in Her Bathrobe While Quarantining Is a Total Mood

Meryl Streep is making the best of her quarantine. On Sunday, the 70-year-old actress teamed up with Christine Baranski and Audra McDonald to perform "The Ladies Who Lunch" from Stephen Sondheim's musical, Company, during a virtual concert in honor of the Broadway legend's 90th birthday.

While the women's performance was certainly one for the ages, it was their epic attire of bathrobes and mostly unkempt hair, along with their decision to pour boozy drink after boozy drink, that really delighted fans, many of whom dubbed it a "mood."

"When you switch alcohol midway through the night and you know it's a bad idea," one person on Twitter wrote alongside a gif of Streep drinking straight from a bottle.

Another social media user joked that a gif of Streep pouring a martini was the "quarantine gif I didn't know I needed until tonight."

"Meryl Streep and her ability of playing all of us in quarantine wow her power," another person joked.

"Meryl Streep: You want a quarantine meme? I’ll give you a quarantine meme," a Twitter user quipped alongside a pic of the actress sipping her martini.

"Where were you when the world changed, aka when Audra McDonald, Christine Baranski, and Meryl Streep sang THE LADIES WHO LUNCH ???????" a person wrote of the performance as a whole.

In addition to Streep's time on screen, Take Me To The World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration also featured performances from Neil Patrick Harris, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Josh Groban and more. The whole concert is available to stream here.