Met Gala Challenge Encourages Fans Across the Globe to Recreate Iconic Looks at Home

The 2020 Met Gala may be postponed until Oct. 29 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but style fans all over the world are still finding ways to celebrate fashion's biggest night!

The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute officially announced the #MetGalaChallenge on Friday, in which they are inviting audiences to recreate past Met Gala red carpet looks from home. Participants can enter by photographing themselves in their creations and posting the photos on Instagram with the hashtag #MetGalaChallenge. Vogue and Billy Porter will then choose looks to be featured on the @voguemagazine, @metmuseum, and @metcostumeinstitute Instagram pages.

Mindy Kaling was one of the first celebrities to get on board, recreating Jared Leto's 2019 look, in which he accessorized with a replica of his own head reminiscent of Gucci’s Fall/Winter 2018 line.

"Recreating one of my favorite Met Gala looks ever with the help of a tarp, some Christmas lights and packing tape. I think Alessandro Michele would approve," the former Office star explained. "Your turn, post your look with #MetGalaChallenge by 5/3 and @voguemagazine will choose select looks to feature on social."

From the pope-inspired getup Rihanna stepped out in for the "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" themed soirée in 2018...

...to the famous floral "couch dress" Kim Kardashian wore to her very first Met with Kanye West in 2013, fans are already pulling out all the stops for this unique style challenge!

See more of our favorites below:

To mark the first Monday in May (an evening that has long been dedicated to raising funds for the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art), Vogue also announced on Friday a new YouTube-exclusive livestream. Titled "A Moment With the Met," the livestream will kick off Monday, May 4 at 6 p.m. ET on Vogue's YouTube channel. The event will include a special performance by Florence + The Machine, along with a DJ set by Virgil Abloh.

"It would be impossible to recreate the gala on Monday evening, though I have loved hearing how so many are marking the occasion in their own ways," Anna Wintour, Editor-in-Chief of Vogue, said in a statement. "So instead, I asked a few friends to join me for a simple moment -- one that I hope will bring us all a bit of joy."

Additionally, Vogue will make a donation to both the Costume Institute and "A Common Thread," and hopes viewers who are in a place financially to do so will consider contributing to either organization.

In the meantime, learn more about "A Moment With the Met" here, and relive highlights from last year's gala in the video below.