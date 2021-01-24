Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey 'Have Gotten Serious Fast,' Source Says

It was just two weeks ago that the 33-year-old actor and Steve Harvey's 24-year-old daughter made their love Instagram official. Now, a source tells ET, "Michael B. Jordan’s family likes Lori, and vice versa. Lori is everything Michael’s family could have hoped for him to find. She’s lovely, respectful and fits in perfectly."

The source says, "Her friends also think he’s great for her. Everyone around them approves of their relationship. Things have gotten serious fast, but there have been no red flags."



"They’re both totally invested, committed and very happy," the source adds.

Jordan and Harvey first sparked romance rumors in November, before making their relationship public on Jan. 10. Shortly after they posted photos of each other, another source ET that they have actually been dating for more than four months, but have been friends for years.

The source told ET at the time that they "are really into each other" and had already met each other's families. "They have a lot of fun together and Michael has been ready for a serious relationship for awhile," the source added, noting that the actor has never gone public with a partner before.

Harvey's father, Steve recently shared his thoughts on his daughter's relationship with the Black Panther star. Harvey was adopted by the Family Feud host following his 2007 marriage to her mom, Marjorie Bridges.

"I like this one," Steve said on his iHeartRadio The Steve Harvey Morning Show before jokingly adding, "I still got my eye on him."

"I mean, I like him but like I say to all of 'em, 'I might like you, I might approve of you, but I got a thumb-size section of my heart filled with nothing but pure hatred for your ass. Just in case I need it,'" he continued. "Like right now? Nice guy…But I got this little section partner, where all I gotta do is click a switch and I can hate your ass. 'Cause, you ain't the sexiest man in the world to me! Let's be clear about that."

