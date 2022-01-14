Michael B. Jordan Celebrates Lori Harvey's 25th Birthday With Sweet Tribute: 'My Favorite Patna in Crime'

Michael B. Jordan is following up on girlfriend Lori Harvey's surprise early birthday party with a short but sweet message! The actor took to Instagram to celebrate Harvey's birthday on Thursday, sharing a beachy video and revealing his adorable nickname for the SKN by LH founder -- turtle!

"Happy B-Day to my turtle🎈My favorite Patna in crime 😜🐢," he captioned the post. The video showed Jordan and Harvey standing in crystal clear water on a tropical beach as they bent their heads together to plan their football strategy. The A Journal for Jordan star reviews the intended play with Harvey in low tones, showing her the plan on a football he's holding before the couple faces off against another swimsuit-clad couple.

Harvey goes long and catches the ball from her beau, who jumps for joy and picks her up shouting, "My baby," as she laughs.

The actor showed fans the aftermath of the big game by posting a selfie to his Instagram Story of him and the model napping in the sun together.

"All that winning got you tired!!" he wrote with the photo.

Michael Jordan/Instagram

Earlier in the week, Harvey shared photos and videos from the surprise birthday party planned for her by her beau. The model celebrated her milestone birthday early surrounded by her close friends, including actress Ryan Destiny, singer Normani, Rabbani Label founder Khat Brim and hairstylist Ray Dodson.

It was the first of her celebrations as Harvey also shared the "last minute" party her family threw for her on Thursday, which Jordan was able to attend in person, as seen in the model's Instagram Stories. Guests were greeted by a black-and-gold "25" balloon archway display and given "LH" branded black sweat sets as the drinks and food flowed.

"We love a last minute houseparty," Harvey captioned one slide, tagging her mother, Marjorie Elaine Harvey.

Lori Harvey/Instagram Story

Taylor Gordon/Instagram Story

Harvey, 25, and Jordan, 34, celebrated their one-year anniversary in November. The pair made their love Instagram official last January. After the couple confirmed, a source told ET that the long-time friends started dating months prior. In April, the Black Panther star opened up to ET about their romance.

"I never thought I was so lonely before," he said about making the decision to take their relationship public. "I'm glad you're seeing me happy."

See more of Harvey and Jordan's love story below.