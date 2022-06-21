Michael Bolton to Perform at 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards

The 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards will be poppin' thanks to Michael Bolton! CBS and the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced on Tuesday that the two-time GRAMMY-winning pop singer will perform live at the 49th annual event.

According to the network and the Academy, Bolton will sing his new track, "Beautiful World," and will also perform during the "In Memoriam" segment. Friday's awards show will be hosted by Entertainment Tonight's own Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner. Over the weekend, the first batch of winners were announced from this year's awards, with certain categories presented at the Creative Arts & Lifestyle Daytime Emmy Awards, ahead of Friday's soriee.

Entertainment Tonight took home the award for Outstanding Daytime Promotional Announcement. ET's season 41 promo, Treat Yourself, which was produced in collaboration with RM15 Creative, is the spot that brought in the show's first award for the season. ET is also nominated in the Outstanding Entertainment News Series category.

Last week, the star-studded slate of presenters were announced. Among those set to present at the ceremony include Krista Allen, Camila Banus, Drew Barrymore, Tracey Bregman, Sean Dominic, Scott Evans, Galen Gering, Deidre Hall, Tamron Hall, Tanisha Harper, Christian Le Blanc, Cameron Mathison, Natalie Morales, Deborah Norville, Tanner Novlan, Jerry O’Connell, James Reynolds, Suzanne Rogers, Lawrence Saint-Victor, and Laura Wright.

Among the rest of this year's notable nominees are Beyoncé, who earned her first Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Original Song for Talks With Mama Tina; This Old House, which received its 100th nomination; and Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, which is up against Days of Our Lives, marking the first time a series and its spinoff will go head-to-head in the Best Daytime Drama category.

The 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards will be broadcast live from the Pasadena Civic Center on Friday, June 24, from 9:00 to 11:00 p.m. ET, delayed PT, on CBS, and will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.