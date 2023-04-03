Michael Che Pranks Shocked Colin Jost on 'SNL' by Convincing Audience Not to Laugh at His Jokes

April Fools! Michael Che got his "Weekend Update" co-anchor, Colin Jost, good on Saturday Night Live. The episode happened to take place on April Fools' Day, and Che decided to play a prank on his pal during the live broadcast.

As the "Weekend Update" co-anchors started sharing their jokes about the recent headlines, there was a noticeable difference between the laughter and applause Jost and Che were each receiving.

Finally, Che burst out laughing, sharing, "I told them not to laugh at you for April Fools'," as Jost put his head in his hands, cracking up.

"I was like, 'Am I not mic'd?' And then I was like, 'Oh, I just suck,'" Jost said, laughing. When Che tried to continue with the headlines, Jost declared, "You're evil!"

As the segment continued, Jost wiped away tears, laughing and unable to get over it, saying, "That's the meanest thing you've ever done. I am covered in sweat."

The crowd tried cheering louder for the embarrassed comedian, to which Jost replied, "No, no, don't you even dare!"

The longtime pals and co-stars are known for poking fun at one another. Che attended Jost's October 2020 wedding to Scarlett Johansson and later admitted that he decided against pulling any stunts while there.

"I really wanted to interrupt and cause a huge mess," Che recalled on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in May 2021. "Then I got there and it was just, like, a normal people wedding. Turns out they're actually normal. It was sweet. I was like, 'I can't mess this wedding up.' I just let them have their day."