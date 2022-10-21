Michael Ealy and Khatira Rafiqzada Celebrate 10 Years of Marriage: 'We Have Truly Grown Up Together'

Michael Ealy and his wife, Khatira Rafiqzada, are celebrating a major milestone! On Thursday, Rafiqzada took to Instagram to commemorate the couple's 10-year wedding anniversary, dedicating a post to "the best thing I’ve ever worked my a** off to keep!"

"15 years together but today we celebrate 10 years of marriage. We have truly grown up together. Seen the world together. Built a home together. Built a family together," the co-founder of Break Bread captioned a gallery of photos featuring her and the 49-year-old actor.

"You have loved me at my worst and my best, and everything in between…and I don’t take any of that for granted. Thank you for your patience and always showing me how important it is to work through conflict, and life’s many challenges," she added. "You have taught me to never give up, always show grace, take accountability and most important, you are willing to grow and evolve with me -- with us. I am so damn proud of myself for knowing back then that you are what I deserve."

"God knows I haven’t always been good to myself but you are the best thing I’ve ever worked my a** off to keep! I can truly say I love you deeper today than ever before. I love you and all that we have built," Rafiqzada shared, finishing her post by vowing "to never sing again!"

Ealy and Rafiqzada dated for nearly four years before they quietly wed in a Los Angeles ceremony in October 2012. The notoriously private duo have two children together, son Elijah Rakim and daughter Harlem.

Although they rarely talk about their relationship, they both post photos of their family every now and then on Instagram. In a March 2020 birthday post for his wife, Ealy wrote of Rafiqzada, "A rainbow is a meteorological phenomenon that is caused by reflection. The myth goes as such: at the end of it lies a pot of gold. I knew I found my gold on our 2nd date and I've been reflecting on the phenomenon that is you ever since. Happy birthday from Me and the babies. We love u deeply."

Happy anniversary to the sweet couple!