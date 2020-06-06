Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand Donate $100 Million to Organizations Fighting for Racial Justice and Equality

Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand just made a generous donation to aid in the ongoing fight against racial injustice. The NBA icon, along with his brand, said in a statement on Friday, that they will be donating $100 million over the next ten years "to organizations dedicated to ensuring racial equality, social justice and greater access to education."

"Jordan Brand is more than one man. It has always been a family," the joint statement begins. "We represent a proud family that has overcome obstacles, fought against discrimination in communities worldwide and that works every day to erase the stain of racism and the damage of injustice."

"The will, the work, the excellence the world has come to know is the result of one generation after another, pouring their dreams into the next," the statement continues. "It’s 2020, and our family now includes anyone who aspires to our way of life. Yet as much as things have changed, the worst remains the same."

The statement adds that black lives matter and "until the ingrained racism that allows our country’s institutions to fail is completely eradicated, we will remain committed to protecting and improving the lives of Black people."

Following George Floyd's tragic death, protests have been happening nationwide as well as in numerous countries around the world to stop police brutality and systemic racism. Floyd, a 46-year-old Minneapolis man, died on Memorial Day after former police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for over eight minutes when he was arrested for suspicion of forgery outside a deli.

At the end of last month, Jordan released a statement saying he was "deeply saddened, truly pained and plain angry" about the systemic racial injustice in America.

Jordan shared his powerful statement to Twitter, and said he can "see and feel everyone's pain, outrage and frustration." He added that he stands "with those who are calling out the ingrained racism and violence toward people of color in our country."

"We have had enough," Jordan declared.

Jordan joins a list of celebrities who have donated to various organizations, as well as the Black Lives Matter movement. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds recently contributed $200,000 to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Chrissy Teigen donated $200,000 to help pay for protestors' bailouts, while The Weeknd gave $500,000 to Black Lives Matter causes and urged the wealthy to "give big."

Kanye West also started a college fund for Floyd's 6-year-old daughter, Gianna, as well as donated $2 million in total contributions to support the families and the legal defense for Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor. See more in the video below.

