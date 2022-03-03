Michael Sheen and Girlfriend Anna Lundberg Expecting Baby No. 2

There's another baby on the way for Michael Sheen.

The Masters of Sex alum recently revealed his girlfriend, Anna Lundberg, is pregnant with their second child together. "…..it appears there may be another on the way! #AngelDelight," he tweeted along with a photo of Lundberg's baby bump.

The actress also shared the news on Instagram, captioning the same photo, "At these dark times, here's our little bit of light that we can share. 👼 #BabyNr2 #StillNotTheAntichrist."

The pair welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Lyra, in 2019. Sheen is also dad to daughter Lily, 23, whom he shares with his ex, Kate Beckinsale.

"Happy to say that at 8:41 am on Monday September 23rd our beautiful daughter Lyra was born," he tweeted to fans nearly three years ago. "Thank you so much to Louise & all the brilliant midwives at both the Singleton and NeathPortTalbot hospitals."

Before the birth, ET spoke with Sheen at the British GQ Men of the Year Awards. “We're all excited," he said about their little one on the way. "Everyone’s excited about it! It’s big, exciting times for us."

Will Sheen's girl dad streak continue? We'll just have to stay tuned.