Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney Pose on GRAMMYs Red Carpet After Suspending Divorce

Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney are together once more! On Sunday, the couple stepped out for the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards, nearly five months after they suspended their divorce proceedings.

The couple opted for all-black looks, with Branch in a long-sleeved, tea-length dress and her husband wearing a leather jacket and matching shirt and pants. Brand and Carney wore black sunglasses as they posed arm-in-arm on the red carpet.

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Branch and Carney began dating in 2015 after meeting at a GRAMMY party in Los Angeles. The two got engaged in July 2017 and tied the knot at the Marigny Opera House in New Orleans in April 2019.

The drama between the couple started in August when Branch and Carney announced their separation. The same day, Branch was arrested for misdemeanor domestic assault by offensive/provocative conduct.

According to docs obtained by TMZ at the time, Branch admitted to slapping Carney in the face "one or two times," though the 42-year-old Black Keys musician did not have any visible injuries.

The next day, Branch officially filed for divorce from the Black Keys musician, with whom she shares two children. She's also mom to a teen from a previous relationship.

Branch's domestic assault case was dismissed in late August at the request of the state. It was the next month that Branch and Carney suspended their divorce proceedings for six months to work on their marriage. People reported at the time that the pair will have to decide whether to proceed with the divorce or not following the six-month period.

During an appearance on the Tamron Hall show shortly, Branch opened up about their relationship and how therapy has helped them amid their recent marriage troubles.

"My husband and I have started therapy recently, and I wish that we had started it six months ago. I wish that we had gotten help and talked to someone sooner. It's made such a huge difference in such a short amount of time," she said. "If there's anyone out there watching... this is your sign. If you've been thinking about it, go talk to someone."

"It's helped us immensely. The night... what went down is so unfortunate. It was the worst night of my life," Branch continued. "And then to have it out in the world as I'm about to put out a record has been a lot, but all I can do is just be honest about what I'm going through and what's going on. I'm not the first person to have gone through this."

The 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards are taking place at Crypto.com Arena and are being broadcast and streamed live on CBS and Paramount+. Follow along at ETonline.com for full coverage from music's biggest night, including performances, GRAMMY winners and more.