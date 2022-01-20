Michelle Dockery Is Engaged to Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Brother Jasper

Michelle Dockery is engaged! The Downton Abbey actress announced in The Times that she is set to wed Jasper Waller-Bridge, the younger brother of Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The pair met in 2019 after an introduction by friends.

Michelle and Jasper made their public debut during the 2019 Rome Film Festival. While fans know Michelle for her acting roles, Jasper works for the James Grant talent agency, and was once the manager for former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson.

Michelle was previously engaged to John Dineen. The Irish PR director died in 2015 after a battle with cancer. "The family is very grateful for the support and kindness they have received but would kindly request that they are left to grieve in private," a spokesperson for the 40-year-old actress told ET at the time.

At the time of his death, the pair had only been engaged for a year. During an interview with The Guardian, Michelle talked about how the loss impacted her entire world - - including work.

“I don’t have the vocabulary to describe what it felt like. And what it still feels like,” she said. “I’ve never been more committed to anything in my life than to him. So at the time everything just shut down. Work, everything. Work didn’t matter. You suddenly become an [oncological] expert. This stuff becomes your world, and that of course was my priority.”

Although she was just 33 at the time of her then-fiancé's death, Michelle still considered herself a widow. “Oh, I refer to myself as a widow, yes,” she said. “We were engaged, and married at heart, and so I do consider myself a widow."