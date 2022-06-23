Michelle Obama Congratulates Class of 2022 in Inspiring Video: 'I Am So, So Proud of You'

Congratulations to the class of 2022! To cap off the end of their various journeys, Michelle Obama offered her congratulations to the recent graduates in a special video posted to Twitter through her Reach Higher initiative.

Meant for both college and high school graduates, the former first lady shared her best wishes for the students as they embark on the next chapter of their lives.

"I am so, so proud of you. You just accomplished an extraordinary feat during one of the most extraordinary times in our history," she said in the video. "From navigating virtual learning, to working hard to complete assignments on time, to finding ways to stay involved at your high school or your college, you have managed to make the most of these last four years and I could not be more proud of you."

"Now, it's time for a new chapter in your life to begin. If you are a high school graduate, hopefully you're off to community college, maybe military training, maybe a trade school, or a university. If you're finishing college, you may be searching for jobs or getting ready for grad school, maybe you're making a big move to a new city – and I know all of it, all of it can feel daunting," the Becoming author continued.

"I know there are moments when you'd probably rather just turn back and go back to where you started," she said before ending her message. "But if there's anything I've learned about all of you over these past couple of years is that you are resilient and you're flexible. And above all, you're capable of achieving anything you set your mind to."

Congratulations to the class of 2022 for graduating 🎓 We are so proud of everyone who graduated from high school and committed to earning a higher education. And we’re so excited for our college grads getting ready to make a difference in the world 👏 #ClassOf2022 #ReachHigher pic.twitter.com/kmISIwgs3S — Reach Higher (@ReachHigher) June 22, 2022

The mother of two also shared the video on her Twitter page, writing, "Congrats to the Class of 2022! You’ve persevered through one of the most extraordinary times in our history, and now it’s time to make your mark on our world. I believe in you and will be rooting for you every step of the way!"

Michelle recently celebrated her youngest daughter, Sasha's, 21st birthday alongside her husband, former President Barack Obama. Both proud parents penned touching tributes to their "baby girl."

"My baby has grown into a beautiful, independent, compassionate, highly capable young woman. But you will always be my littlest pea," she wrote on Twitter and Instagram alongside a photo of her cuddling up to a beaming infant Sasha. "I’m so proud of the human you are becoming. Love, your Mommy."