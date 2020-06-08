Michelle Obama Says There's 'No Reason to Worry' After Talking About Her 'Low-Grade Depression'

Michelle Obama wants people to know there is "no reason to worry" about her. The former first lady checked in with her fans, friends and followers after recent comments she made on the latest episode of The Michelle Obama Podcast.

The 56-year-old former first lady revealed she was suffering from "low-grade depression" as a result of quarantine and ongoing racial strife in the world. In a lengthy Instagram post on Thursday, she explained her comments in more detail.

"A lot of you have been checking in on me after hearing this week’s podcast. First things first -- I’m doing just fine. There’s no reason to worry about me," she began, adding that, as she mentioned in the podcast, "I’m thinking about the folks out there risking themselves for the rest of us -- the doctors and nurses and essential workers of all kinds."

"I’m thinking about the teachers and students and parents who are just trying to figure out school for the fall. I’m thinking about the people out there protesting and organizing for a little more justice in our country," she explained.

She continued by adding that she hopes people are allowing themselves "to feel whatever it is you’re feeling. I hope you’re listening to yourselves and taking a moment to reflect on everything that’s coming at us, and what you might be able to do about it."

Obama thanked everyone who reached out to her. "I hope you’re also reaching out to all those you’re closest with, not just with a text, but maybe with a call or a videochat," she wrote, expressing that she hopes they aren't afraid to offer a shoulder to lean on, "or to ask for one yourself."

In her podcast, Obama reflected on the current climate amid the coronavirus pandemic and Black Lives Matter movement.

"There have been periods throughout this quarantine where I just have felt too low. I've gone through those emotional highs and lows that I think everybody feels where you just don't feel yourself," she said. "Sometimes, there's been a week or so where I had to surrender to that and not be so hard on myself... It is unusual and it is a direct result of just being out of body, out of mind. Spiritually, these are not fulfilling times."

Obama went on to acknowledge that she's "dealing with some form of low-grade depression," largely due to racial unrest in the country. Despite current events, Obama said she was "heartened" by the young people protesting for what they believe.

