Michelle Young Addresses Rachael Kirkconnell's Racism Controversy: 'I Felt Hurt'

The Bachelor's Michelle Young is sharing her thoughts on Rachael Kirkconnell's racism controversy. After Matt James broke up with Michelle during his finale, she spoke out about the current drama surrounding Rachael and the franchise on After the Final Rose.

"As more and more information started to come out, I started to feel hurt by what I was seeing," Michelle said. "That was a prime example of not understanding the history behind it, not being educated enough on what that actually meant, what her actions actually meant, how we see it. I feel like Rachael has a good heart. But I think there's a lot of learning. It comes off very inconsiderate."

Chris Harrison, the show's host, found himself involved in the scandal too, when he defended Rachael in an interview with Rachel Lindsay, encouraging people to offer her "grace," and speaking out against the "woke police."

"It was another weight that was added on to the already really difficult feelings, all of these issues that everyone's talking around and addressing and apologizing and making statements but not actually changing anything," Michelle said of Chris' involvement. "There is a point where you're just so exhausted."

