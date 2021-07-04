Midwin Charles, CNN and MSNBC Legal Analyst, Dead at 47: Sunny Hostin, Don Lemon and More Pay Tribute

Midwin Charles, the CNN and MSNBC legal analyst, has died. She was 47. Her family confirmed the news of her death in a statement posted on Charles' Twitter on Tuesday.

"It is with a profoundly heavy heart and the deepest sadness that we announce the untimely passing of our beloved Midwin Charles," the statement reads. "She was known to many as a legal commentator on television but to us she was a devoted daughter, sister, aunt, niece and cousin. Our lives are forever changed and we will miss her for a lifetime."

"The family thanks you in advance for your love and prayers. Please allow the family time to grieve," the statement concludes. No cause of death was given at this time.

The defense attorney founded the law firm Midwin Charles & Associates. Charles also contributed to Essence magazine and was also a commentator on HLN, Bloomberg TV and other media outlets.

As news of her death broke, friends, colleagues and fans took to social media to pay tribute and express their condolences.

The View's Sunny Hostin penned a touching post, expressing how Charles was her friend and they worked together in the past.

"She was a brilliant beautiful legal mind. I will miss her and am praying for her family and especially for her mother whom she adored and spoke of so often. Rest my dear friend," she wrote.

Midwin was my friend. We worked together on In Session/Court TV. She was a brilliant beautiful legal mind. I will miss her and am praying for her family and especially for her mother whom she adored and spoke of so often. Rest my dear friend. 🙏🏽 https://t.co/oS60BDC4pV — Sunny Hostin (@sunny) April 7, 2021

Don Lemon posted a photo of the two, writing, "My dear @MidwinCharles, We will miss your brilliance, beauty, grace, wit and glowing presence. Our collective hearts are broken. Rest in power dear lady."

My dear @MidwinCharles, We will miss your brilliance, beauty, grace, wit and glowing presence. Our collective hearts are broken. Rest in power dear lady. #MidwinCharles #RIPMidwinCharles pic.twitter.com/eUuvOiFVqM — Don Lemon (@donlemon) April 7, 2021

Joy Reid, Bernice King, Roland Martin and more also shared their sentiments. See more below:

Midwin dear heart, you were a brilliant spirit and beautiful soul. You were such a blessing. I’m just stunned, and have been since I learned of this today. Blessings to your mom and family. To all, please live every moment like it’s your last, and OVER-appreciate your friends.🙅🏿‍♀️ https://t.co/2VpH3QKD2s pic.twitter.com/IYZrHPGaUL — Joy-Ann Pro-Democracy & Masks Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) April 7, 2021

I’m saddened to learn of the death of Midwin Charles. My heart goes out to those mourning her here and to her family. From what people are sharing, her life was a light that brightened the way for others. Well-lived. — Be A King (@BerniceKing) April 7, 2021

Rest In Power Midwin Charles.



I’m absolutely stunned by the tragic news of her passing. So terribly sad. 💔 pic.twitter.com/yISpU7q9VF — Michael Skolnik (@MichaelSkolnik) April 7, 2021

I am DEVASTATED! Midwin Charles is someone I am deeply grateful to for her heart and her head. And she was someone I valued at MSNBC! My heart goes out to her family and we have all lost a Sister. #RIJ https://t.co/QOV7se4xne — Maya Wiley (@mayawiley) April 7, 2021

I just am sitting here in shock. @MidwinCharles was truly authentic, kind, smart, helpful always to her fellow sisters. 47. That’s years younger than me. Does anyone know what happened? Was she sick? This is just hard to take. My heart goes out to her mom and family. So sad. 💔 — Sophia A. Nelson (@IAmSophiaNelson) April 7, 2021

I'm shocked and stunned to learn of the death today on legal analyst @MidwinCharles. Midwin was a brilliant sister. A top notch legal mind. And a sweet woman. We are all saddened by this news. She was just 47 years old. pic.twitter.com/XinxOF2XjQ — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) April 7, 2021

Heartbroken my friend Midwin Charles has passed. I literally emailed her 2 days ago wishing her a speedy recovery, telling her I "miss chatting with you" on my show. She responded but never shared how serious the illness was. I will always remember her as a kind, beautiful person — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) April 7, 2021

Midwin Charles was a colleague, a friend and a frequent contributor to my show #NextNation



Learning tonight of her untimely passing stopped me in my tracks.



My deepest condolences to her family and all who experienced her gift. She was a beacon for justice. @MidwinCharles pic.twitter.com/Vm5hfPXVgc — Sylvia K. Alston (@SylviaKAlston) April 7, 2021

Rest In Peace and power Midwin Charles 💙🥵 — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) April 7, 2021