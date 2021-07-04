Midwin Charles, CNN and MSNBC Legal Analyst, Dead at 47: Sunny Hostin, Don Lemon and More Pay Tribute

Midwin Charles, the CNN and MSNBC legal analyst, has died. She was 47. Her family confirmed the news of her death in a statement posted on Charles' Twitter on Tuesday.
"It is with a profoundly heavy heart and the deepest sadness that we announce the untimely passing of our beloved Midwin Charles," the statement reads. "She was known to many as a legal commentator on television but to us she was a devoted daughter, sister, aunt, niece and cousin. Our lives are forever changed and we will miss her for a lifetime."
"The family thanks you in advance for your love and prayers. Please allow the family time to grieve," the statement concludes. No cause of death was given at this time.
The defense attorney founded the law firm Midwin Charles & Associates. Charles also contributed to Essence magazine and was also a commentator on HLN, Bloomberg TV and other media outlets.
As news of her death broke, friends, colleagues and fans took to social media to pay tribute and express their condolences.
The View's Sunny Hostin penned a touching post, expressing how Charles was her friend and they worked together in the past.
"She was a brilliant beautiful legal mind. I will miss her and am praying for her family and especially for her mother whom she adored and spoke of so often. Rest my dear friend," she wrote.
Don Lemon posted a photo of the two, writing, "My dear @MidwinCharles, We will miss your brilliance, beauty, grace, wit and glowing presence. Our collective hearts are broken. Rest in power dear lady."
Joy Reid, Bernice King, Roland Martin and more also shared their sentiments. See more below:
