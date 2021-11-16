Miles Teller Shares He's Vaccinated Against COVID-19 After Anti-Vax Rumors

Miles Teller is setting the record straight. On Monday night, the 34-year-old actor tweeted a rare personal comment about his vaccination status against COVID-19.

"Hey guys, I don’t usually feel the need to address rumors on here but I am vaccinated and have been for a while," Teller wrote. "The only thing I’m anti is hate."

The message comes after months of speculation regarding Teller's vaccination status. Production on his Paramount + series, The Offer, was shut down in July due to someone on set contracting COVID-19. At the time, there were reports that the person in question was Teller, who the Daily Mailclaimed was unvaccinated and refused to get tested.

At the time, Teller's rep told DailyMail.com, "Your facts are incorrect."

In recent news, Teller's longtime pal and co-star, Shailene Woodley, and her fiancé, Aaron Rodgers, have made headlines after Rodgers contracted COVID-19 and revealed that he is not vaccinated despite previously telling reporters in a press conference that he is "immunized." Woodley has not commented on her vaccination status, but did publicly defend Rodgers on social media. Teller has vacationed with the couple and been photographed with them at public outings multiple times.

As for Teller himself, he has recently come back to the spotlight as the leading man in Taylor Swift's new "I Bet You Think About Me" music video, which was directed by Blake Lively. Several outlets and fans questioned Swift's decision to include Teller in the video due to the anti-vax rumors surrounding him.