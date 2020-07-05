Miley Cyrus Admits Her Privilege Means She Has 'No Idea' What the Coronavirus Pandemic Is Really Like

Miley Cyrus is coping with the coronavirus pandemic just like the rest of the world -- though she admits that her circumstances are different than most.

In a new interview with the Wall Street Journal, Cyrus gets candid about celebrity privilege and how her position as an A-lister has isolated her from the day-to-day struggles many are going through amid work shutdowns and social distancing.

"I know I'm in a unique position, and my experience with this pandemic is not like most everyone else's in my country and around the world," she said. "My life has been pushed pause on, but really I have no idea what this pandemic is like... I am comfortable in my space and able to put food on my table and [I am] financially stable, and that's just not the story for a lot of people."

The activist and performer launched her Instagram Live show, Bright Minded, in order to connect with fans and some of her famous friends while everyone is stuck at home, and she admitted that privilege may have played a part in who decided to say yes to an appearance. While stars like Reese Witherspoon were happy to appear, she was left on read in a few A-listers' DMs!

"I'm sure some people I was reaching out to felt the same way I do, which is that my experience is so rare, it almost doesn't feel right to talk about," she noted. "I'm sure a lot of the hesitation for other people saying yes to doing the show is because it almost doesn't feel right for celebrities to share our experience. Because it just doesn't compare."

However, parts of Cyrus' quarantine are certainly relatable, she said.

"I'm in my sweatpants and a top knot, just like everyone else," she shared. "I've only washed my hair twice for the show: once for Elton John and once for Sen. [Elizabeth] Warren."

Bright Minded has featured heart-to-heart talks with some of Cyrus' closest friends and brightest inspirations. In addition to discussing live events surrounding the pandemic, her interviews have included chatting with Hilary Duff about being ex-Disney stars and a candid sit-down with Selena Gomez, who opened up about her bipolar diagnosis for the first time.

