Miley Cyrus Asks Out Woman Who Requested the Singer Pick Her Next Tattoo on TikTok

Miley Cyrus is having some fun on TikTok! The 28-year-old singer has been fulfilling requests from fans as of late, and even took it one step further for one TikTok user.

A woman on TikTok posted a video of herself dancing to Cyrus' track, "Plastic Hearts." On top of the video the woman wrote, "If Miley comments I'll get whatever tattoo she says."

Cyrus did indeed comment on the post, with both a tattoo idea and a request of her own.

"How about the time and place of our first date?" Cyrus wrote alongside heart, kissing, cherry and tongue emojis.

"I'm down to take you out anytime," the user wrote in response.

miley cyrus absolutely rules tiktok rn i won’t lie to you pic.twitter.com/vLDE18Cria — nati (@_THEL0VECLUB) December 4, 2020

Another fan requested that Cyrus pick the name of her daughter, who's due on Valentine's Day. Cyrus obliged, naming the baby "California," which seemed to delight the mom-to-be.

"OH MY GOSH WE LOVE YOU. IT'S 3 AM AND BABY LOVE FINALLY HAS A NAME. WAIT TIL MY HUSBAND WAKES UP," the user wrote.

.@MileyCyrus chooses the name of a fan’s baby on TikTok — California. 👶 pic.twitter.com/9xpAH90rYh — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 4, 2020

Cyrus' TikTok comments didn't end there, as she weighed in on one post that read, "If Miley Cyrus comments I'll dye my hair whatever color she wants."

Cyrus took things a different route, though, requesting that the TikTok user "SHAVE IT" instead of dying her hair.

WTF IS WRONG WITH HER LMAO pic.twitter.com/XnP23Rr8pA — Aol.com (@lukasbattle) December 3, 2020

When Cyrus saw a TikTok post that read, "If Miley comments we will get married," the singer couldn't help but poke fun at her own experience with marriage.

"Hope it goes better for you two than it did for me," Cyrus wrote, alluding to her marriage to Liam Hemsworth, which lasted less than a year.

Miley Cyrus helps fans get married with a comment on TikTok:



“Hope it goes better for you two than it did for me. 💍☠️🖤 Congrats.” pic.twitter.com/pojDe7e4L5 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 4, 2020

Cyrus recently opened up about her marriage to Hemsworth. Watch the video below to see how Hemsworth felt about her candid statements.