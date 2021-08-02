Miley Cyrus Gives a Sweet Shout Out to Britney Spears During Super Bowl Pregame Performance

It's a tough time for Spears as her life in the spotlight is the subject of a new documentary from The New York Times, which premiered on Friday. The singer's ongoing conservatorship battle with her father, Jamie Spears -- which sparked the #FreeBritney movement in 2019 and growing concern from fans across the globe -- was addressed, as well as how she has been portrayed in the media.

Cyrus sent some love to Spears as she added her name to the lyrics of "Party in the U.S.A.," telling the audience, "We love Britney."

miley cyrus diciendo “we love britney” por britney spears en su show me hace feliz#SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/I3JidSotok — Juan David Rojas (@juandavidrrz) February 7, 2021

Meanwhile, Cyrus broke down during her performance while singing her breakup ballad, "Wrecking Ball," admitting mid-way through that it "never gets easier." She continued to sing, but then broke down just before belting out its final notes.

"Thank you guys," Cyrus told the crowd of healthcare workers. "You guys would know much more about this than me, about medicine, and you know, sometimes we have to take a big spoonful of our own."