Miley Cyrus Handles Wardrobe Malfunction Like a True Pro During New Year's Eve Special

Miley Cyrus may have unwittingly provided a blueprint on how best to handle a wardrobe malfunction onstage, because she handled her mishap with endearing grace.

The 29-year-old singer hardly flinched during her NBC special Miley's New Year's Eve Party after her top came undone as she started belting out her 2009 hit "Party in The U.S.A." Cyrus wore a silver two-piece outfit, but her top was clearly hanging by a thread. Cyrus immediately noticed something was amiss and was forced to hold on to her top with her left hand.

Miley Cyrus began 2022 with a wardrobe malfunction. #MileysNewYearsEveParty pic.twitter.com/D3BF4JNA0X — Dave Quinn (@NineDaves) January 1, 2022

She eventually turned her back to the boisterous crowd and headed backstage while the band continued playing and her backup singers kept the performance on track. Just a short time later, Cyrus returned to the stage wearing a chic red blazer she had worn that night.

And, without skipping a beat, Cyrus picked things up while also addressing the wardrobe malfunction when she said "Everybody's definitely looking at me now" and "I'm still in the most clothes that I've ever worn onstage" in between lyrics.

Fans flooded social media and applauded Cyrus for the way she handled the wardrobe malfunction. One person tweeted, "She handled it flawlessly!" Another fan chimed in, "And yet she still performed and slayed."

It was one helluva recovery for the "Wrecking Ball" crooner, whose fans seemed to hardly notice what had just gone down. But, then again, they were also busy ringing in the New Year. Before the show ended, Cyrus thanked the crowd, addressed the pandemic and offered an uplifting message.

"Thank you so much, everybody, thank you," she said. "Tonight's show was all about being flexible, rolling with the punches and making the best out of even the worst circumstances. And that resiliences shouldn't end here. Let's bring that into the New Year with us."

"We've all learned how to expect the unexpected," she continued. "And rather than see it as a problem, let's see it as an opportunity. I wish everyone here in Miami and everyone watching from home a happy and healthy 2022. Thank you for making tonight possible. You were really all that I needed to have the ultimate party."

Cyrus, who co-hosted the NBC special with Pete Davidson, took to Instagram on Saturday and posted video highlights of the performance. She captioned it, "Last night was all for YOU. Thank you for watching #MileysNewYearsEveParty."