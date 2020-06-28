Miley Cyrus, J Balvin, Coldplay, Justin Bieber & More Perform in Global Citizen's 'Unite for Our Future' Event

Miley Cyrus, Shakira, J Balvin, Justin Bieber, Usher and many more took part in Global Citizen's Global Goal: Unite for our Future event on Saturday. Hosted by Dwayne Johnson, the international‌ ‌advocacy‌ ‌organization‌ brought together a slew of celebrities, philanthropists, politicians and more for a two-hour special to help combat the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on vulnerable and marginalized communities.

Cyrus covered the Beatles' "Help" in an empty Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California.

"Dedicated to those who are tirelessly working on testing, treatment and vaccines so all of us can come together in places like this empty stadium again," a message read as her performance began.

Coldplay delivered a beautiful rendition of their song "Paradise," which they dedicated to Elijah McClain, a young Black man killed by police last August.

J Balvin and The Dreamcatchers sang "Que Calor" and "Mi Gente."

Justin Bieber and Quavo also performed a stripped-down version of "Intentions."

Additionally, Salma Hayek sent a message to viewers, saying, "Global leaders, the scientific community, NGO, world health organizations, and every single one of us have to go beyond geographic, economic, racial boundaries and unite as one.”

“From Miss Rosa Parks to Malcom to Martin, as well as transgender activist Marsha P Johnson, I’ll forever be grateful to those who fought for us to be where we are today," Billy Porter expressed.

The stars also had some fun. Ryan Reynolds hilariously crashed an X-Men reunion that featured Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart, Halle Berry and Famke Janssen. The Deadpool star also invited Sophie Turner and James McAvoy. Watch the reunion below, which also featured Liev Schreiber.

Chloe x Halle, Christine and the Queens, Jennifer Hudson, J’Nai Bridges with Gustavo Dudamel, Los Angeles Philharmonic & YOLA (Youth Orchestra Los Angeles), Lin-Manuel Miranda and select members of the Original Broadway Production of Hamilton with Jimmy Fallon & The Roots and Yemi Alade also performed.

The concert also included appearances from Antoni Porowski, Charlize Theron, Chris Rock, David Beckham, Derrick Johnson, Diane Kruger, Forest Whitaker, Ken Jeong, Kerry Washington, Naomi Campbell, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Olivia Colman, Opal Tometi and more.

The event raised $6.9 billion in pledges from governments, corporations and philanthropists around the world.

Watch the entire concert, below.