Miley Cyrus’ 'Muddy Feet' Sparks Fan Theories She's Accusing Liam Hemsworth of Cheating

It's only been some 24 hours since Miley Cyrus dropped her eighth studio album, Endless Summer Vacation, and already her most ardent fans have analyzed and deduced Liam Hemsworth cheated on her.

In her new track "Muddy Feet," featuring SZA, Miley includes lyrics such as, "And you smell like perfume that I didn't purchase. Now I know why you've been closing the curtains (uh-uh). Get the f**k out of my house."

In the first verse she asks, "Who the hell you think you're messin' with? Get the f**k out of my house with that s**t."

Then, in the chorus, Miley goes all in with, "You're coming' 'round with your muddy feet. I'm about to do some 'bout it."

A Miley Cyrus fan Twitter account with nearly 32,000 followers seems to think "Cyrus confirmed Liam Hemsworth cheated on her multiple times in her new song, 'Muddy Feet.'"

One fan opined, "Miley was PISSED on Muddy Feet, Liam really made her mad." Another fan said, "Can you imagine being liam and listening to muddy feet."

Miley and Liam finalized their divorce in January 2020 after one year of marriage. They dated on-and-off for 10 years after meeting on the set of 2010's The Last Song. They first got engaged in 2012 before splitting. However, Cyrus' engagement ring was back on her finger in 2016. The two then tied the knot in a secret wedding held on Dec. 23, 2018, in Tennessee.

On Thursday night, she and boyfriend Maxx Morando made a rare public appearance as a couple and hit up Gucci's Osteria da Massimo Bottura in Beverly Hills to celebrate the release of her eighth studio album.

During the star-studded soiree, Cyrus was living it up and dancing to "Muddy Feet." And when she dropped the album's single, "Flowers," Miley did so on Liam's birthday, Jan. 13. She also made several references to Liam in that track, including the Malibu home they shared, which was destroyed in a November 2018 wildfire.

Miley's had a lot to celebrate since dropping "Flowers," which spent six weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, a personal best for her. "Flowers" is also the fastest song in history to hit 500 million streams on Spotify and it is officially the longest running No. 1 single in the U.K. by a female solo artist.