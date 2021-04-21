Miley Cyrus Pokes Fun at Headlines About Her Love Life While Teasing New Music

Miley Cyrus is unbothered by rumors about her love life. In a Tuesday TikTok video, Cyrus danced and sang in front of headlines about her romantic relationships.

As reports about Cyrus' past relationships, post-breakup behavior and marriage to Liam Hemsworth flashed on the screen, the 28-year-old singer brushed off all of the speculation.

She also teased an upcoming collab in the video, by setting the pregnancy speculation and current rumor-filled relationship headlines to The Kid LAROI's 2020 single, "Without You."

It's not just the song choice that caught fans' attention, but rather that Cyrus appeared to be teasing an upcoming remix of the track by singing a new verse.

"So there I go, oh / Can't make a wife out of a ho, oh / I'll never find the words to say, I'm sorry / But I'm scared to be alone," she sings.

The end of the clip features TikTok star King Moxu popping up onscreen to give Cyrus a passionate kiss.

In the love life-focused video, one of the headlines questioned if Cyrus and Yungblud are dating, after speculation about the potential couple sparked last month. However, a source told ET at the time that the pair is not an item.

"Miley and Yungblud are not dating," the source said after the duo was spotted enjoying a night out together. "They are just buddies and were having a fun night out with friends."