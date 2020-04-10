Millie Bobby Brown Almost Quit Acting After Not Getting a Part on 'Game of Thrones'

Millie Bobby Brown never got to go to Westeros -- and she almost quit acting because of it. The 16-year-old actress revealed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday that not getting a role on Game of Thrones caused her to consider a different career path.

"I got a no for that and then that’s when I was like, 'Oh, this is really difficult,'" Brown said, explaining she was "very disheartened" by the entertainment industry, which was "just full of rejection 24/7."

Though she was auditioning for "anything really" at the time, the actress "really wanted" the role on Game of Thrones. After not getting that part, she decided to try one last time for a role on a Netflix show called Montauk -- which ended up being Stranger Things.

"I auditioned and two months later they got back to us and said, 'Hey we’d love to Skype with you,' and I Skyped with them, and the rest is history," she recalled.

"Montauk was definitely the one that kind of gave me that hope of doing it all again," Brown added.

Stranger Things was renewed for season 4 last September. Filming was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but on Thursday, Netflix revealed that production had finally started. "Today in Hawkins...," the streaming service tweeted alongside a photo of a clapperboard positioned in front of a clock.

